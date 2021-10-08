Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Sets New 12-Month High at $133.57

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $133.57 and last traded at $133.26, with a volume of 3398 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.23.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.10 and its 200 day moving average is $122.24.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.85 million. As a group, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 8.4% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 62,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth $2,171,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 73.5% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 14,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 21.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth $2,635,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

