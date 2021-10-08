Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,001 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,085 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.37% of Customers Bancorp worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CUBI opened at $44.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.52. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $45.19.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CUBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

