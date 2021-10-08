CUTcoin Trading 123.4% Higher Over Last Week (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000702 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded 123.4% higher against the US dollar. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $56.54 million and $2,704.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00046448 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.03 or 0.00113633 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.03 or 0.00487343 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00015277 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00037618 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00026103 BTC.

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 151,520,046 coins and its circulating supply is 147,520,046 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

