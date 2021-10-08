Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.90 Million

Analysts expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to report $50.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cutera’s earnings. Cutera posted sales of $39.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year sales of $218.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $218.00 million to $218.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $238.35 million, with estimates ranging from $236.90 million to $239.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $58.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.15 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Cutera stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. Cutera has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $799.85 million, a P/E ratio of 123.84 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.36.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 1,500 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.89 per share, for a total transaction of $80,835.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 1,000 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.99 per share, with a total value of $47,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,758.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,500 shares of company stock worth $178,815. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Cutera by 7.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,878 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cutera by 195.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 86,964 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Cutera during the second quarter worth about $2,885,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cutera by 152.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,642 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 44,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cutera during the second quarter worth about $240,000.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

