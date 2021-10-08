CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Stock Price Up 5.4%

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) shares rose 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.76 and last traded at $18.74. Approximately 3,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 771,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.

CVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank downgraded CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.53.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 423.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,006,000 after purchasing an additional 765,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CVR Energy by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,503,000 after acquiring an additional 606,264 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CVR Energy by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,919,000 after acquiring an additional 521,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CVR Energy by 1,274.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 273,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in CVR Energy by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 295,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 185,660 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

