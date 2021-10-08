CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

NYSE CVS opened at $84.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.40. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

