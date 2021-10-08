CWV Chain (CWV) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4,280.00

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. CWV Chain has a market cap of $8.75 million and approximately $4,280.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One CWV Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00060994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00092370 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.83 or 0.00133084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,649.45 or 1.00307019 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,562.11 or 0.06420628 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.