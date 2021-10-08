Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $257,852.00

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $7.46 million and approximately $257,852.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for $408.24 or 0.00753727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001445 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00090077 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006573 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CRYPTO:CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 18,273 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

