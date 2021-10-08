Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.06

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.06 and traded as low as $1.58. Cypress Environmental Partners shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 34,838 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $19.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cypress Environmental Partners had a negative return on equity of 5,487.48% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cypress Environmental Partners by 38.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Cypress Environmental Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cypress Environmental Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP)

Cypress Environmental Partners LP engages in the provision of essential midstream services. The firm’s services include pipeline inspection, integrity and hydrostatic testing services to energy companies and vendors. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline Inspection, Pipeline & Process and Water & Environmental Services.

