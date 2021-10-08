Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s previous close.

CYTK has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

Shares of CYTK opened at $38.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.41. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $39.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average of $26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $170,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Cragg sold 7,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $265,974.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,831. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 109.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

