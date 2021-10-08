CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) will report earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). CytomX Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($0.99). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 96.67% and a negative return on equity of 68.52%. The firm had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.13 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTMX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 533.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 3,908.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTMX stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.83. The stock had a trading volume of 335,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,559. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $314.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.56.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.