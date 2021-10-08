D1 Capital Partners L.P. Sells 19,551 Shares of Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Stock

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 19,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $210,955.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE FOA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.10. 171,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,542. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.46.
Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $389.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOA. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,311,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000.
Finance Of America Companies Company Profile
Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.
