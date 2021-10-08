D1 Capital Partners L.P. Sells 19,551 Shares of Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Stock

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 19,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $210,955.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE FOA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.10. 171,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,542. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.46.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $389.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Finance Of America Companies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Finance Of America Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Finance Of America Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Finance Of America Companies from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOA. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,311,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

