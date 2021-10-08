Dai (DAI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $334.23 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last week, Dai has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Dai has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion and $334.23 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00049653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.12 or 0.00241045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00103253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00012170 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai (DAI) is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,474,952,202 coins and its circulating supply is 6,474,951,714 coins. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

