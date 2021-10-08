Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

Shares of DDAIF stock opened at $90.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.62. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of $51.32 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.39 billion during the quarter. Daimler had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 7.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Daimler will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

