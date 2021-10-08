Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRCD) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRCD)’s share price rose 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $4.60. Approximately 110,478 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 290% from the average daily volume of 28,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65.

Dakota Territory Resource Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DTRCD)

Dakota Territory Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States. It holds 100% interests in eight gold properties, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, West Corridor, Homestake Paleoplacer, Ragged Top, Tinton, Maitland, and Poorman Anticline Properties covering an area of approximately 18,182 located in the Northern Black Hills of South Dakota.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Dakota Territory Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dakota Territory Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.