Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 857.7% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 53,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,379,000 after buying an additional 47,986 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 26,123.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,233 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 28,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,016,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,679,774,000 after purchasing an additional 125,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 493.2% in the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 16,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 13,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $301.95. 4,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,391. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $215.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $316.72 and its 200 day moving average is $276.36.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.53.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.