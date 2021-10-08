Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 331,558 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $85,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $40,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of DHR traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $301.64. 2,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,391. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $215.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total value of $2,002,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,140,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen increased their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.53.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.