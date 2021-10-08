Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €76.00 Price Target at Barclays

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 31.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Danone in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.75 ($83.24) target price on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Danone in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Danone in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Danone in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €60.44 ($71.11).

Shares of BN opened at €57.92 ($68.14) on Friday. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €61.28 and a 200-day moving average of €59.68.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

