DAOstack Price Reaches $0.0668 on Top Exchanges (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. DAOstack has a market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $153,644.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0668 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,591.29 or 1.00004910 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00066272 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00052878 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004912 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $292.65 or 0.00536108 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004752 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

