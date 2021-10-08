DAOventures Trading Down 3.3% This Week (DVD)

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, DAOventures has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular exchanges. DAOventures has a market cap of $1.39 million and $4,831.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000241 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00011565 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006542 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DVD is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

