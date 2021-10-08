Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Stake Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,810,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,338,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.18% of Daqo New Energy worth $247,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 339.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,786,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,870,000 after buying an additional 1,380,196 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 4,159.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,142,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,232,000 after buying an additional 1,115,319 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 126.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 937,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,818,000 after buying an additional 524,515 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 40.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,400,000 after buying an additional 243,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 83.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 708,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,512,000 after buying an additional 322,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Nomura upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Shares of DQ opened at $56.86 on Friday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $130.33. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.22 and a 200-day moving average of $65.87.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The firm had revenue of $441.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.