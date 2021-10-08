Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Darden Restaurants worth $12,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,666,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,514,648,000 after acquiring an additional 151,896 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $309,501,000 after purchasing an additional 53,910 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,367,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $194,131,000 after purchasing an additional 95,841 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,619,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,644,000 after purchasing an additional 709,123 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $155.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.27. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.34 and a 52 week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 4,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $740,498.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,196,576.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 6,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,004,166.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,312,504.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,189 shares of company stock valued at $18,661,679. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.