Darktrace (LON:DARK) Price Target Increased to GBX 900 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Darktrace (LON:DARK) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON DARK opened at GBX 864.50 ($11.29) on Thursday. Darktrace has a 12-month low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,003 ($13.10). The firm has a market cap of £6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 712.57.

Darktrace plc operates as an autonomous cyber security artificial intelligence (AI) company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cyber defense solutions, which autonomously detects, investigates, and responds to advanced cyber-threats, including insider threat, remote working risks, ransomware, data loss, and supply chain vulnerabilities.

