Darktrace (LON:DARK) Price Target Increased to GBX 900 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Darktrace (LON:DARK) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.11% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of LON DARK opened at GBX 864.50 ($11.29) on Thursday. Darktrace has a 12-month low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,003 ($13.10). The firm has a market cap of £6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 712.57.
Darktrace Company Profile
