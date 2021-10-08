Databroker Hits 1-Day Volume of $3,654.00 (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, Databroker has traded up 63.9% against the US dollar. Databroker has a market cap of $5.44 million and approximately $3,654.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for $0.0654 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00048472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.89 or 0.00236221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00101931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

About Databroker

DTX is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,213,572 coins. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

