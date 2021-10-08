Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells $45,149,769.60 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 314,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $45,149,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 1,600 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 314,304 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $45,633,797.76.

On Monday, August 23rd, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 257,520 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $33,802,075.20.

On Thursday, August 12th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 36,320 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $4,737,217.60.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 277,984 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $35,167,755.84.

Shares of DDOG stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,358. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $150.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.10 and a 200-day moving average of $108.39. The stock has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -825.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 20th. assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Datadog by 12.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,926,000 after purchasing an additional 25,869 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $7,764,000. Strategy Capital LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 3.0% during the second quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 356,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,082,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 220.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 126,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,187,000 after purchasing an additional 87,116 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in Datadog by 34.4% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 440,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,696,000 after purchasing an additional 112,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

