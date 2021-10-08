Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.38.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 277,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $35,167,755.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,268,543.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $789,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,953,687 shares of company stock valued at $260,103,671. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Datadog by 71.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Datadog stock opened at $142.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.89 and a 200-day moving average of $107.76. Datadog has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $150.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

