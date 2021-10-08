Datamine (DAM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,847.00

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0988 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $384,708.91 and approximately $11,847.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.18 or 0.00557938 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000188 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000085 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000986 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $632.47 or 0.01160104 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,892,056 coins. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

