Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,778 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Datto worth $8,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSP. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Datto by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 38,095 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datto in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datto in the 1st quarter valued at about $858,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 47,021 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSP opened at $22.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average is $25.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.21. Datto Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $33.46.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.10 million. Datto had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.92.

In related news, Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 68,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $1,897,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $96,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 230,602 shares of company stock worth $6,129,279. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

