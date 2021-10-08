Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DVDCF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Davide Campari-Milano has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.65.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DVDCF traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.57. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 63.35 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.09. Davide Campari-Milano has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $14.57.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

