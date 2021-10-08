Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.96% of Davis Select Financial ETF worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF during the second quarter worth $326,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 165,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DFNL opened at $31.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.08. Davis Select Financial ETF has a 1 year low of $18.79 and a 1 year high of $31.75.

