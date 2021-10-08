DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.07

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and traded as low as $4.68. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 143,635 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DBVT shares. Societe Generale raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.54. The company has a market cap of $514.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.60.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of ($1.49) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. Research analysts predict that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBVT. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in DBV Technologies by 16.7% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,695,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,554,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after buying an additional 490,072 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in DBV Technologies by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,328,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 241,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

