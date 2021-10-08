DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Gap Up to $4.68

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.68, but opened at $5.03. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 1,977 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on DBVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $549.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.60.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.36. The company had revenue of ($1.49) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. Equities research analysts forecast that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBVT. DCM Advisors LLC raised its position in DBV Technologies by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in DBV Technologies by 647.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in DBV Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.