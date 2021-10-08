DCF Advisers LLC Buys 50,000 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 333.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.9% of DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after purchasing an additional 52,362 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 59.6% during the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after buying an additional 88,276 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,950,000 after buying an additional 40,497 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.85.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,483,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $237.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.29.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

