DCF Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

DCF Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,500 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 3.1% of DCF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 492.0% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 173,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,597,000 after buying an additional 144,589 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.5% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AbbVie by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,721,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,932,000 after purchasing an additional 107,162 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.2% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 120,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in AbbVie by 662.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 228,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,752,000 after purchasing an additional 198,619 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $111.18. 139,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,042,928. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.85. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

