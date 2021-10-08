DCF Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

DCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 350.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 60,005 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 92,963 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.18. 3,471,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,703,758. The firm has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

