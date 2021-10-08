DCF Advisers LLC Sells 100,000 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

DCF Advisers LLC reduced its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 1.2% of DCF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,774,365. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $37.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.08.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

