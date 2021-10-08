Dean Capital Management Cuts Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Dean Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,068 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management owned 0.10% of Apogee Enterprises worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,255,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 42.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,878,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,775,000 after purchasing an additional 555,996 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3,389.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 266,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after buying an additional 259,077 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 48.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 786,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,050,000 after buying an additional 256,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,293,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,521,000 after buying an additional 210,231 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $71,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APOG. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of APOG traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,959. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $43.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $989.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.93.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

