Dean Capital Management Cuts Stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Dean Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,068 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.10% of Apogee Enterprises worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,255,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 112.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 11,302 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $430,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $3,057,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $71,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on APOG shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,959. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.93. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $43.89. The firm has a market cap of $989.14 million, a PE ratio of 356.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

