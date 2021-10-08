Dean Capital Management Decreases Stake in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Dean Capital Management lowered its position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,858 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of Pactiv Evergreen worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 368.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 505,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 397,581 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,373,000 after buying an additional 775,000 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,734,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,000,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,152,000 after buying an additional 258,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

PTVE traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.38. The stock had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.22. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $19.61.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PTVE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.86.

Pactiv Evergreen Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

