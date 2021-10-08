Dean Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Dean Capital Management cut its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,933,000 after purchasing an additional 145,408 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at $1,447,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 114.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAFM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.86. 558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,189. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.22 and a 12-month high of $197.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.52.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

SAFM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Consumer Edge raised Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

