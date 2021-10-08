Dean Capital Management Has $1.47 Million Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Dean Capital Management lowered its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,083 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management owned 0.11% of AZZ worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 2,880.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of AZZ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of AZZ stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.43. 226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.53. AZZ Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $57.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.49.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

