Dean Capital Management Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Dean Capital Management reduced its position in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,701 shares during the period. American National Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in American National Group were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANAT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National Group during the second quarter worth $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in American National Group in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in American National Group by 64.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in American National Group in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

ANAT traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.21. 81,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,968. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.00 and its 200 day moving average is $154.39. American National Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.55 and a 12 month high of $195.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

American National Group Company Profile

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

