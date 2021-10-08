Dean Capital Management Has $2.16 Million Stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Dean Capital Management cut its stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,034 shares during the quarter. Standard Motor Products comprises about 2.0% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.22% of Standard Motor Products worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,429,000 after acquiring an additional 126,701 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 963,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,059,000 after acquiring an additional 262,059 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,284,000 after acquiring an additional 36,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 283,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after acquiring an additional 138,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

SMP traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,516. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.78. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.09 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.39.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $342.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.70 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.85%. Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

In other news, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,500 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $64,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,129.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $116,026.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,756 shares of company stock worth $887,290 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.