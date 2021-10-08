Dean Capital Management Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Dean Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,311 shares during the quarter. Employers comprises about 2.0% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Dean Capital Management owned 0.18% of Employers worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,719,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Employers by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,108,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,043,000 after purchasing an additional 93,670 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Employers by 195.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,199,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,336,000 after purchasing an additional 793,840 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Employers during the second quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Employers by 19.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 30,845 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EIG remained flat at $$41.49 during trading hours on Friday. 105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,604. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average of $41.24. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.19 and a 12 month high of $43.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.02.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Employers had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Employers’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

