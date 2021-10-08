Dean Capital Management Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Dean Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,222 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Office Realty Trust accounts for 2.1% of Dean Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Dean Capital Management owned 0.10% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $1,289,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.9% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 487,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 35,489 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 26.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 43,267 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 190,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $208,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PDM traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.25. 6,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.33. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.57 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, insider Christopher Brent Smith bought 2,800 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $49,364.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,344.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PDM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

