Dean Capital Management Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Dean Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,033 shares during the quarter. Argan accounts for about 2.3% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Dean Capital Management owned 0.33% of Argan worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argan in the first quarter worth approximately $850,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Argan by 19.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Argan by 76.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in Argan by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 75,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in Argan by 2.0% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 101,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Argan news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $88,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGX traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $44.10. 117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,083. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.55. Argan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Argan had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $133.01 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

