Dean Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Dean Capital Management decreased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,281 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management owned 0.10% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 480.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 10,834 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $348,529.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,798,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,695,391.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,800 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $57,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,008 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.62. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,775. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.71 and a 52-week high of $36.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

