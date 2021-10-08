Dean Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Dean Capital Management decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,697 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Investment Group accounts for about 2.3% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.47% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHIL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,959. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.53. The company has a market capitalization of $582.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.02. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.00 and a 52 week high of $185.37.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 36.93% and a return on equity of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $45.07 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.