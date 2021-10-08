Dean Capital Management Makes New Investment in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Dean Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. Dean Capital Management owned 0.18% of Camden National at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAC. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden National by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Camden National during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Camden National by 3.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 221,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Camden National by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

CAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens began coverage on Camden National in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CAC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,020. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.00. Camden National Co. has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.02 million. Camden National had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

