Dean Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Dean Capital Management lowered its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,616 shares during the quarter. Avista accounts for approximately 1.8% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Dean Capital Management owned 0.07% of Avista worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Avista by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

AVA stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.48. 797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,391. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $298.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.95%.

In related news, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $40,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $47,925.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,896.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,243 shares of company stock valued at $134,675 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

AVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

